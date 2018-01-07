Winter weather advisory expires for Atlanta - CBS46 News

Winter weather advisory expires for Atlanta

By Rodney Harris, Weather & Digital Content Producer
A winter weather advisory was has expired for metro Atlanta.  

What is an advisory?

A winter weather advisory is issued when winter weather could impact the roads.

What to expect

Light, scattered rain will mix with light, scattered freezing rain in metro Atlanta though noon. Not a lot of precipitation is expected, however, it won't take much to produce isolated slick spots, especially on bridges or overpasses.

No snow is expected in metro Atlanta.

Who's in the advisory?

The advisory includes all of metro Atlanta, including the following counties:

  • Fulton
  • DeKalb
  • Cobb
  • Clayton
  • Gwinnett
  • Cherokee

The advisory includes the following cities in metro Atlanta:

  • Atlanta
  • Decatur
  • Stone Mountain
  • Lithonia
  • Tucker
  • Alpharetta
  • Roswell
  • Fairburn
  • Marietta
  • Kennesaw
  • Acworth
  • Powder Springs
  • Austell
  • Smyrna
  • Lawrenceville
  • Duluth
  • Snellville
  • Jonesboro
  • Canton
  • Ball Ground 

The advisory includes the following counties outside of metro Atlanta in north Georgia: 

  • Dade
  • Walker
  • Catoosa
  • Chattooga
  • Floyd
  • Polk
  • Haralson
  • Whitfield
  • Murray
  • Fannin
  • Gilmer
  • Gordon
  • Pickens
  • Dawson
  • Bartow
  • Cherokee
  • Forsyth
  • Paulding
  • Carroll
  • Douglas
  • Heard
  • Fayette
  • Union
  • Towns
  • Lumpkin
  • White
  • Hall
  • Banks
  • Jackson
  • Barrow

When will it end?

If we see light freezing rain, it's expected to end before noon Monday. After lunchtime, we'll see scattered rain in metro Atlanta.

