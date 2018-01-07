Winter weather advisory expires for Atlanta

A winter weather advisory is in effect for metro Atlanta through noon, but what exactly does that mean?

A winter weather advisory is in effect for metro Atlanta through noon, but what exactly does that mean?

What is a winter weather advisory?

What is a winter weather advisory?

A winter weather advisory was has expired for metro Atlanta.

(MORE: Latest school closings)

What is an advisory?

A winter weather advisory is issued when winter weather could impact the roads.

(MORE: What is a winter weather advisory?)

What to expect

Light, scattered rain will mix with light, scattered freezing rain in metro Atlanta though noon. Not a lot of precipitation is expected, however, it won't take much to produce isolated slick spots, especially on bridges or overpasses.

No snow is expected in metro Atlanta.

Who's in the advisory?

The advisory includes all of metro Atlanta , including the following counties:

Fulton

DeKalb

Cobb

Clayton

Gwinnett

Cherokee

The advisory includes the following cities in metro Atlanta:

Atlanta

Decatur

Stone Mountain

Lithonia

Tucker

Alpharetta

Roswell

Fairburn

Marietta

Kennesaw

Acworth

Powder Springs

Austell

Smyrna

Lawrenceville

Duluth

Snellville

Jonesboro

Canton

Ball Ground

The advisory includes the following counties outside of metro Atlanta in north Georgia:

Dade

Walker

Catoosa

Chattooga

Floyd

Polk

Haralson

Whitfield

Murray

Fannin

Gilmer

Gordon

Pickens

Dawson

Bartow

Cherokee

Forsyth

Paulding

Carroll

Douglas

Heard

Fayette

Union

Towns

Lumpkin

White

Hall

Banks

Jackson

Barrow

When will it end?

If we see light freezing rain, it's expected to end before noon Monday. After lunchtime, we'll see scattered rain in metro Atlanta.

Click here for the latest radar.

Click here for the latest temperatures.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.