Winter weather advisory for Atlanta through noon

A winter weather advisory is in effect for metro Atlanta through noon Monday.

(MORE: Latest school closings)

What is an advisory?

A winter weather advisory is issued when winter weather could impact the roads.

What to expect

Light, scattered rain will mix with light, scattered freezing rain in metro Atlanta Monday morning. Not a lot of precipitation is expected, however, it won't take much to produce isolated slick spots, especially on bridges or overpasses.

No snow is expected in metro Atlanta.

When will it end?

If we see light freezing rain, it's expected to end before noon Monday. After lunchtime, we'll see scattered rain in metro Atlanta.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.