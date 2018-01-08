What is a winter weather advisory?

A winter weather advisory is in effect for metro Atlanta through noon, but what exactly does that mean?

It's all about travel.

A winter weather advisory can technically be issued for a variety of different types of winter weather, but the essential message is that your travel will be impacted because of winter weather.

In this particular case, the culprit is freezing rain (or ice), which may create some slick spots in metro Atlanta.

There are two types of winter weather alerts we typically see in north Georgia -- the winter weather advisory we're currently under, and a winter storm warning. An advisory is issued the moment we feel your travel may be impacted, even if it's minor, while a winter storm warning is issued when we expect major travel problems.

Since we're under an advisory, and not warning, no major travel issues are expected.

Winter Weather Advisory = minor travel issues

Winter Storm Warning = major travel issues

Remember, minor travel issues are still travel issues. Just a little bit of ice is extremely dangerous, so try and avoid the roads if you can.

