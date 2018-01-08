One dead, one injured following fatal shooting inside Lawrenceville home

A man is recovering and another is dead following a shooting at a home in Gwinnett County early Monday morning.More >
A man is recovering and another is dead following a shooting at a home in Gwinnett County early Monday morning.More >
Smith’s restaurant went up in flames on Jan. 2 at it’s location on the 2800 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard NW.More >
Smith’s restaurant went up in flames on Jan. 2 at it’s location on the 2800 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard NW.More >
Crews are currently putting out hot spots from a fire that ripped through a home in Gwinnett County early Thursday morning.More >
Crews are currently putting out hot spots from a fire that ripped through a home in Gwinnett County early Thursday morning.More >
A driver for the Gwinnett County school district is facing child molestation charges after being accused of inappropriately touching a 7 year-old girl on the bus in November.More >
A driver for the Gwinnett County school district is facing child molestation charges after being accused of inappropriately touching a 7 year-old girl on the bus in November.More >
Yun Seoung Park, 54, was reported missing January 1, 2018 around 1:30 a. m.More >
Yun Seoung Park, 54, was reported missing January 1, 2018 around 1:30 a. m.More >
A winter weather advisory for metro Atlanta has been issued for parts of metro Atlanta.More >
A winter weather advisory for metro Atlanta has been issued for parts of metro Atlanta.More >
The Newton County Sheriff tells CBS46 Cortney Bell was arrested Saturday morning in a Home Depot parking lot in Conyers.More >
The Newton County Sheriff tells CBS46 Cortney Bell was arrested Saturday morning in a Home Depot parking lot in Conyers.More >
A winter weather advisory is in effect for metro Atlanta through noon Monday.More >
A winter weather advisory is in effect for metro Atlanta through noon Monday.More >
Time is up for fifteen families living at Old Town Villa Apartments in College Park. Management told remaining tenants that they have to be out Wednesday.More >
Time is up for fifteen families living at Old Town Villa Apartments in College Park. Management told remaining tenants that they have to be out Wednesday.More >
A elderly man is recovering in a local hospital from injuries sustained in a residential fire Sunday.More >
A elderly man is recovering in a local hospital from injuries sustained in a residential fire Sunday.More >