One dead, one injured following fatal shooting inside Lawrenceville home

A man is recovering and another is dead following a shooting at a home in Gwinnett County early Monday morning.

The incident took place around 3 a.m. at a home on the 800 block of Cainbridge Drive near Pleasant Hill Road in Lawrenceville.

Police tell CBS46 that the man saw three suspects inside his home and confronted them. A shootout ensued and the homeowner and a suspect were both struck.

The homeowner was shot in the leg and taken to an area hospital. No word on his condition at this time. The suspect who was shot was found dead a short distance away.

The two other men inside the home at the time of the shooting were uninjured.

Stay with CBS46 News for updates.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.