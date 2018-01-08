Man found dead in Monroe County house fire

A man is dead after his body was found in the remains of a fire at a home in Monroe County early Sunday morning.

Crews were called to the home on the 100 block of Kent Drive just after midnight. When firefighters arrived, they found the home fully engulfed in flames.

After putting out the fire, crews found the body of the man while doing a sweep of the house.

The victim was later identified as 63 year-old Alexander Carmean.

It is unclear what caused the fire.

No other injuries were sustained.

