Race car driver tweets kudos to Delta officials after man suffers stroke on flight

A race car driver aboard a Delta flight to Atlanta from Indianapolis praised airline officials who handled a medical emergency early Monday morning.

Sebastian Saavedra, a race car driver from Colombia, was aboard the flight Monday morning when he says a man in the row in front of him suffered a stroke. Saavedra says the flight attendants quickly sprung into action and assisted the man.

There's no word on the man's condition at this time.

Kudos to @Delta on handling a real medical emergency on my flight to ATL. Guy had a stroke right in-front of our row and the response was immediate from the flight attendants. Sending best of wishes to the guy ???? #DeltaAirlines. #GreysAnatomyStyle #EMTsAreTheRealMVPs — Sebastián Saavedra (@sebsaavedra) January 8, 2018

