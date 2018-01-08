Race car driver tweets kudos to Delta officials after man suffer - CBS46 News

Race car driver tweets kudos to Delta officials after man suffers stroke on flight

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
Source: Twitter Source: Twitter
INDIANAPOLIS (CBS46) -

A race car driver aboard a Delta flight to Atlanta from Indianapolis praised airline officials who handled a medical emergency early Monday morning.

Sebastian Saavedra, a race car driver from Colombia, was aboard the flight Monday morning when he says a man in the row in front of him suffered a stroke. Saavedra says the flight attendants quickly sprung into action and assisted the man.

There's no word on the man's condition at this time.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Connect with CBS46