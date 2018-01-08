Sports reporter missing, Jeep found early Monday morning

Police are searching for a missing Texas sports reporter who was last heard from on Saturday afternoon when she texted her roommate to tell her a strange man was following her.

Courtney Roland, a sports reporter for Texas A&M and Rivals.com, was supposed to meet her roommate on Saturday but never showed up. Her Jeep was found early Monday morning along with her purse, which contained her iPad, computer and credit cards.

