Why is north Georgia seeing freezing rain?

Freezing rain is falling in parts of north Georgia, but why are we seeing the frozen precipitation?

Freezing temps + moisture

There are two ingredients in play that's working together to produce the freezing rain -- moisture and freezing temperatures.

Freezing temperatures are already in place in north Georgia. Meanwhile, rain is moving in from Alabama, falling into the freezing temperatures and producing freezing rain.

Why freezing rain, and not snow?

The layer of freezing temperatures in north Georgia is very shallow, which means it's close to the ground, and doesn't go high up. It's actually warm enough for rain through much of the atmosphere, but once that rain falls into our small layer of freezing temperatures near the surface, the rain freezes on contact with roads, bridges, etc. So when you're outdoors, you'll actually see rain falling -- it won't freeze until it hits something, which is what is creating ice.

