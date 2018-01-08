Major accident reported on I-75 NB near exit 345 in Catoosa County

The Varnell Police Department is reporting via their Twitter account that I-75 northbound lanes are being impacted by a major accident involving 30-40 vehicles.

The accident happened around near exit 345 in Catoosa County.

Major Accident....30-40 cars Interstate 75 north exit 345... — Varnell Police Dept (@VarnellPD) January 8, 2018

We have a crew on the way, but please avoid the area if possible. Stay with CBS46 as this story develops.

