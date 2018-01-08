Major accident reported on I-75 NB near exit 345 in Catoosa Coun - CBS46 News

Major accident reported on I-75 NB near exit 345 in Catoosa County

By WGCL Digital Team
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

The Varnell Police Department is reporting via their Twitter account that I-75 northbound lanes are being impacted by a major accident involving 30-40 vehicles. 

The accident happened around near exit 345 in Catoosa County. 

We have a crew on the way, but please avoid the area if possible. Stay with CBS46 as this story develops. 

