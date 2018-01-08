1 killed, 1 seriously injured after vehicle accident on I-75 NB in Clayton Co.; I-75 NB closed near exit 233

One person is dead and another person was seriously injured in a four-vehicle accident in Clayton County.

According to the Clayton County Police Dept., the accident happened on I-75 northbound near exit 233. All northbound lanes have been shutdown at this time.

I-75 NB just before exit 233 Clayton County PD is working a multiple vehicle accident (4 cars). Injuries include 1 fatality and 1 critically injured with an unknown status. All northbound lanes have been shutdown. No ETA of reopening at this time. — Clayton County PD (@ClaytonCountyPD) January 8, 2018

There is no timetable for reopening at this time.

Traffic is being diverted off of the highway and back up the exit ramp in order to be rerouted. GDOT reports the roadway is expected to fully reopen sometime around 10 a.m.

