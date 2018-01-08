Lawmakers place wager on national championship game

Two lawmakers, one representing Georgia and the other Alabama, have placed a friendly wager on Monday night's College Football Playoff championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

If the Crimson Tide wins, Jody Hice, who represents Georgia's 10th District, will have to wear an Alabama tie and a houndstooth, Bear Bryant-style hat. He will then march on the steps of the U.S. Capitol while yelling "Roll Tide".

“I applaud my colleague for her confidence in her team, despite facing an all-star team of winners in the Dawgs, led by the incomparable Kirby Smart, SEC Freshman of the Year Jake Fromm, and the dynamic duo of Sony Michel and Nick Chubb,” said Congressman Hice in a press release. “I’m looking forward to Representative Sewell’s impending proclamation of ‘How ‘bout them Dawgs!’ and enjoying some Alabama barbecue. Glory, glory to ole Georgia!”

If the Dawgs win, Representative Terri Sewell, who represents Alabama's 7th District, will have to wear University of Georgia apparel to the steps of the U.S. Capitol and she'll be required to yell "How bout them Dawgs". She'll also have to deliver Tuscaloosa's own Dreamland ribs to Representative Hice's office.

“This Monday, the only thing sweeter than the taste of Alabama Dreamland ribs will be the taste of victory when the Crimson Tide takes home their 17th national title,” said Rep. Terri Sewell. “I look forward to seeing Rep. Jody Hice wear the Crimson and White on the Capitol steps and yell, ‘Roll Tide!’. There will be no better way to celebrate our nation’s greatest college football team than over some Georgia barbecue provided by my friend and colleague, Rep. Hice. With Alabama’s tough defense and winning ground game, it looks like Rep. Hice may never get to taste Alabama’s Dreamland ribs! Roll Tide Roll!”

The Bulldogs and Crimson Tide will kick off at 8 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

