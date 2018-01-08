Newnan native, perennial Pro-Bowler Calvin Johnson to enter College Football Hall of Fame

Matt Stinchcomb, a Lilburn native, will be the 14th former Bulldog player to be inducted into the Hall of Fame and the 18th selection overall including former coaches.

Newnan native Calvin Johnson, who attended Sandy Creek High School in Tyrone before starring at Georgia Tech, has been inducted into the College Football Hall-of-Fame.

Johnson was selected in his first year of eligibility.

Johnson was a three-time All-ACC honoree and two-time first-team all-American during his three-year career at Georgia Tech. He was then drafted second overall by the Detroit Lions and enjoyed an unbelievable career in the NFL, finishing his career with 731 catches for 11,619 yards receiving and 83 touchdowns.

He played in six Pro Bowls and is Detroit's all-time receiving leader. He is the 19th student-athlete from Georgia Tech to be inducted into the College Football Hall-of-Fame.

