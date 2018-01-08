Woman smashes car window, steals victim's purse

Peachtree City Police have released video of a woman they say smashed out the car window of a victim then stole a purse from inside the vehicle.More >
Atlanta Police have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of Chelsea Beller, a manager at the Barcelona Wine Bar in northwest Atlanta.
Authorities arrested a man they say attempted to abduct a child from a Barnes and Nobles bookstore in Forsyth County.
Smith's restaurant went up in flames on Jan. 2 at it's location on the 2800 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard NW.
Police say a male victim was stabbed in the face on the 900 block of Parsons Street SW.
Police are searching for a missing Texas sports reporter who was last heard from on Saturday afternoon when she texted her roommate to tell her a strange man was following her.
One person is dead and another person was seriously injured in a four-vehicle accident in Clayton County.
A elderly man is recovering in a local hospital from injuries sustained in a residential fire Sunday.
A winter weather advisory for metro Atlanta has been issued for parts of metro Atlanta.
A winter weather advisory was has expired for metro Atlanta.
