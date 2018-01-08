Woman smashes car window, steals victim's purse

Peachtree City Police have released video of a woman they say smashed out the car window of a victim, then stole a purse from inside the vehicle.

The incident occurred January 5, 2018.

The suspect was later caught on video at a Kroger Grocery store using the victim's credit card to load over $1000 on visa gift cards.

If you recognize the person in the video, contact Peachtree City Police at 770-487-8866.

