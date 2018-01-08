Former UGA player Matt Stinchcomb elected to College Football Hall of Fame

Former University of Georgia All-America offensive tackle Matt Stinchcomb has been elected to the 2018 College Football Hall of Fame Class.

Stinchcomb, a Lilburn native, will be the 14th former Bulldog player to be inducted into the Hall of Fame and the 18th selection overall including former coaches. He will be officially inducted on Dec. 4, 2018, at the annual NFF awards dinner at the Hilton Midtown Hotel in New York City.

Stinchcomb is the president and founder of the Stinchcomb Family Foundation, a private, nonprofit organization that supports public children’s charities. Together with his brother Jon, a former Georgia football star and former New Orleans Saints NFL lineman, and former Georgia quarterback David Greene,



He currently resides in Atlanta where he is a partner with SterlingSeacrest Partners, an insurance and risk management company, and also works as a television football game analyst with the SEC Network and ESPN.



