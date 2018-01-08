Robert W. Woodruff Foundation pledges $400M to Emory University

Emory University is excited to announce they have received the largest pledge gift ever from Robert W. Woodruff Foundation. The foundation has pledged $400 million.

The transformation gift is to help find new cures for disease, develop innovative patient care models and improve the lives while enhancing the health of individuals in need.

“This is an extraordinary gift at an extraordinary time in Atlanta’s history,” said Emory University President Claire E. Sterk, PhD. “We are grateful and honored to be the recipients of the Robert W. Woodruff Foundation’s stalwart trust in our mission. The legacy of Mr. Woodruff lives on, and even today, his spirit of generosity is creating hope for those facing the most difficult days of their lives.”

Robert W. Woodruff, the late legendary leader of The Coca-Cola Company, became a major benefactor of Emory beginning in 1937. He and his brother, George Woodruff, gave Emory the then-record sum of $105 million in 1979. This was the first nine-figure gift to an institution of higher education.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.