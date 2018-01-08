Atlanta streetcar fails to deliver on game day

Monday seemed like the perfect day for the streetcar to prove its usefulness. The two and a half mile loop doesn't go far enough to help daily commuters, but it's good for people who want to see a football game without parking near the stadium or getting stuck in cold, wet weather.

CBS46 met a fan, Monday afternoon, who planned to take the streetcar from the King Center to Centennial Olympic Park.

He didn't find out until after he paid for the fare that the streetcars were shut down eleven hours early because of the football game.

Most of the streetcar's current ridership are tourists, but it seems like whenever there's a special reason for visitors to be in town, the streetcar is missing in action.

It's the second time in two weeks a big event caused streetcar service to run a shorter schedule or not at all.

Last time, the streetcar stopped running for New Year's Eve and the day before.

Part of Atlanta's argument for why they needed four streetcars instead of two is spelled out in a 28 page document they wrote when applying for $100 million in federal assistance. They specifically said they needed the extra help for big sporting events.

When it comes to sporting events in Atlanta, it doesn't get any bigger than the college football championship, yet by Monday afternoon, all the streetcars were sitting at the depot for most of the day.

It would stand to reason that the streetcar might be affected by road closures, but CBS46 crews saw nothing impeding the route during the game. Regular traffic was allowed through all the way to the edge of Centennial Olympic Park.

So with nothing to obstruct its path, we asked a city spokesperson, What gives?

They explained it was for security reasons, but they wouldn't go into detail about why shutting down the streetcar makes things more secure.

MARTA is supposed to take over management of the struggling streetcar operation from the city this year.

CBS46 a Marta spokesperson if they plan to handle big events like these differently in the future. They answered, they don't know yet.

