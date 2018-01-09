President Trump visits Atlanta's "crime infested" 5th District

President Donald Trump is back in Washington Tuesday morning after a brief visit to Atlanta, where he watched the first half of the national championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The president landed at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta during the height of the evening rush then made his way to downtown Atlanta for the game.

Some booed and others cheered as Trump walked out on the field, flanked by military personnel. He waved to the crowd and stood for the National Anthem, even signing along.

While Trump was inside the stadium, a small contingent of protesters held signs and chanted. About two dozen people stood in the rain to stand up against Trump administration policies.

His trip came almost a year after he heavily criticized the city in response to a feud with Congressman John Lewis. You may remember when President Trump called Lewis' 5th District "crime infested" and "falling apart."

Congressman John Lewis should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2017

mention crime infested) rather than falsely complaining about the election results. All talk, talk, talk - no action or results. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2017

He offered an olive branch of sorts to both the city and Congressman Lewis, signing a bill Lewis authored, recognizing Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Lewis has led the 5th District for 30 years. The district encompasses pretty much all of Atlanta and with billions of dollars in development within the site of the new stadium and billions more coming, most wonder which Atlanta Trump was talking about.

When Trump tweeted about the 5th District almost a year ago, Lewis' loyal constituents fought back, birthing the hashtag "defend the 5th". John Eaves was the county commission chairman at the time and sent a letter to the White House, urging the president to come and visit.

Not only did the president visit the district, he signed historic legislation into law, directly impacting the area. The Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Site is now a National Historic Park. It expands the boundaries of the former King Center to include the Prince Hall Masonic Temple. Dr. King used it as a headquarters for the Southern Christian Leadership Conference.

It's the first of its kind in Georgia.

Dr. Bernice King issued this statement on the signing of the Martin Luther King Jr. Historic Act:

"This moment is significant because the Martin Luther King, Jr. national park will be the first national park that honors an African-American. It also fulfills my mother's dream of the King Historic District becoming a full-fledged park."

