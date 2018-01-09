Former city councilman to be sentenced on child porn charges

A former Roswell city councilman is expected to be sentenced in March after pleading guilty to child pornography charges.

Kent Igleheart pleaded guilty to six charges after reaching an agreement with the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Igleheart was arrested in October of 2016 and resigned his seat on the Roswell City Council. Igleheart was charged with sexual exploitation of children, enticing a child for indecent purposes and providing alcohol to an underage minor.

In addition to allegedly providing alcohol to a minor, an arrest warrant says Igleheart had nude photos of his 13-year-old victim and had reportedly enticed the child to send him nude photos using the social media chat app Kik.

Police told CBS46 the relationship went on for 4 years and in October the now 17-year-old girl involved reported the inappropriate relationship to authorities.

“Our ICAC, which is the Internet Crimes Against Children, they set up a sting with the individual. He thought he was coming here to meet the 17-year-old victim and in that meeting he brought alcohol to provide to her,” Fore said.

Igleheart was taken into custody during the sting operation.

At a hotel named in Igleheart's arrest affidavit, the manager said police arrived and obtained surveillance video which apparently shows the councilman arriving at the hotel several times with females.

Igleheart was a Post 4 Councilmember and Mayor Pro Tem and was first elected in 2001.

Federal prosecutors are recommending he serve 30 years in prison.

