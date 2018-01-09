Spectators complain of long lines, MARTA issues for big game

Although everyone saw the wild overtime finish during the College Football Playoff championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, many fans missed the beginning because of long lines at the entrance.

Lines snaked around the stadium because of extra security measures for President Trump's visit to the game. Some people paid as much as $2,000 for a ticket but feel they were cheated because of the long wait to get in.

Around the 8 p.m. kickoff time, there was still a long line of ticket-holders trying to get into the stadium and CBS46 talked with a few who said they were waiting for two and a half hours to get in.

"We're back there like probably 5 minutes and they're like saying it's 45 minutes to an hour. And then they've got other gates opening up because the president's finally here. It's ridiculous," one man told CBS46 News.

"Been out here for like 3 hours. We need some organization here at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Three hours," said another.

MARTA is also feeling the heat from frustrated fans. The train had problems handling the amount of people who decided to leave their cars at home and ride the rails.

The transportation service said in a tweet, "Multiple door faults caused by heavy ridership causing extensive delays on Red & Gold lines. We apologize for the inconvenience."

By the way, the University of Alabama won their 17th national championship by beating Georgia 26-23 in overtime.

We apologize for the rail delays. With multiple door faults caused by heavy ridership we are working to quickly address these problems. — MARTA (@MARTASERVICE) January 9, 2018

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.