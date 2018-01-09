Dolly Parton dumps “Dixie”

Dolly Parton is taking the “Dixie” out of her Dolly Parton’s Dixie Stampede dinner show.

A quote attributed to Dolly Parton in a press release from World Choice Investments said “Some examples are Smoky Mountain Adventures or Dixie Stampede. We also recognize that attitudes change and feel that by streamlining the names of our shows, it will remove any confusion or concerns about our shows and will help our efforts to expand into new cities.”

The company has already changed the name on its website, but a recording when you call the main number still calls it Dolly Parton’s Dixie Stampede.

It says the dinner show features, “A friendly competition between North and South.”

Dolly Parton’s Stampede has dinner theaters in Pigeon Forge, TN; Branson, MO: and Myrtle Beach, SC.

