Fans react after Georgia's loss to Alabama in championship game

Georgia’s championship run ended in dramatic fashion at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Monday night.

Alabama’s game-winning touchdown pass in overtime dashed the Dawgs hopes of their first national title in 37 years.

“I’m really disappointed. We really thought we were going to go all the way and win it so it’s really a letdown, but there’s always next season,” says Georgia fan Erica Bressner.

It was a season that fired up a fan base hungry for success, led by their top Dawg Kirby Smart, who assured Bulldog Nation it’s only the beginning.

“I’m very proud of this team and this university, and we’re not going anywhere,” says Smart.

The Dawgs are currently the leader of the pack with the top recruiting class in the nation.

“There’s no doubt the sky’s the limit because these guys are hungry,” says Smart.

Most fans believe all is not lost, even though their hearts are broken. After all, the future is bright in Bulldog Country.

“It was totally worth it being here, and we made it so far, and it has been such an amazing season,” says Georgia fan Megan Perry.

“I mean, they really played their hearts out so I’m not disappointed at all,” says Georgia fan Skylar Eidson. “They did great so I’m really proud of them.”

The Dawgs will get another shot at it when their season kicks off in just eight months.

