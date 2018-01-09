Report Card: How did Atlanta do on the national stage?

The city of Atlanta is no stranger to the national stage, and on Monday the city was in the spotlight again, hosting tens of thousands of people for the College Football National Championship Game between Georgia and Alabama.

From kickoff to Alabama's victory, fans were treated to one of the most exciting football games of the year. But it wasn't perfect. CBS46 examined just how well it went, and what needs to improve before Atlanta hosts next year's Super Bowl.

Here's the report card on Atlanta's performance hosting the big game.

Getting to the game

Many people heeded the warning to take MARTA and avoided the headache of traffic and parking. But passengers faced long delays at some stations. MARTA first blamed mechanical issues, but later it tweeted the delays were being caused by multiple door faults, in turn caused by the large crowds trying to get on the trains.

Officials do admit they didn't provide the level of service daily riders are used to.

It's a big job moving all those people, but it's necessary. On the report card, it needs improvement.

Security

Once they got to the stadium, fans discovered a new problem. After waiting in long lines in the cold and rain, many people were fed up.

"This is the most ridiculous thing I have ever seen," says one person. "We have been in line for two and a half hours...people are absolutely furious."

The process of getting into the stadium was made painfully slow by the president's visit. The Secret Service shut down one of the four entry gates for a little less than an hour. The Secret Service says fans who arrived with enough time to allow for the screening process were inside the stadium by kickoff.

Because of the rain and the need for presidential-level security, we're grading this one on a curve and give it a pass.

Atlanta Streetcar

The fact that Atlanta's Streetcar wasn't running Monday night surprised us. It also surprised some city officials, who are now investigating.

City spokespeople are blaming it on Atlanta police, saying they wanted it shut down for "security reasons."

There's just no good reason a tourist attraction isn't working when tourists are in town, so we're giving this one a big fail.

Stadium roof

The stadium itself continues to amaze and delight fans, but the roof was leaking again Monday. Georgia players and staff were seen investigating water falling on the field itself during pregame warm-ups.

The leak didn't affect fans, or the game itself, but at this point, too much money was spent building the stadium to have this regular distraction -- so fix it.

The game

After the trouble of getting into the stadium, fans were treated to exactly what you would expect from the two best teams in college football. And although Alabama's overtime touchdown sent Georgia fans home disappointed, it would be hard not to call it a great game.

Overall

MARTA still needs improvement.

Security passes, although no one likes standing in the rain.

Atlanta's Streetcar was clearly a failure.

Just fix the roof leak, already!

The game itself was one of the most exciting ever.

