Report Card: How did Atlanta do on the national stage?

The annual "Eggs and Issues" breakfast was held Wednesday morning, providing lawmakers a glimpse into the priorities of our top elected officials.More >
As President Donald Trump prepared to watch the national championship game between Georgia and Alabama on Monday, he was greeted by an unwelcome image projected by protesters onto Mercedes-Benz Stadium.More >
It seemed like the perfect day for the Atlanta Streetcar to prove its usefulness, but it was nowhere to be found for the College Football National Championship Game.More >
The city of Atlanta is no stranger to the national stage, and on Monday the city was in the spotlight again for the College Football Championship Game. CBS46 examined just how well it went, and what needs to improve before Atlanta hosts next year's Super Bowl.More >
Although everyone saw the wild overtime finish during the College Football Playoff championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, hundreds of fans missed the pre-game festivities because of long lines at the entrance.More >
A California community is upset after their homeowner’s association told them they needed to keep their garage doors open during the day.More >
A viral post on Facebook allegedly from a Starbucks employee at a Brookhaven location is causing quite a stir on social media and has people wondering if it's all a hoax.More >
Authorities arrested a man they say attempted to abduct a child from a Barnes and Nobles bookstore in Forsyth County.More >
