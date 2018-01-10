Surveillance pictures released of Gwinnett County robbery suspect

The Gwinnett County Police Department is asking for the community's help in identifying a man suspected of robbing a Gwinnett County restaurant last week.

The robbery happened at the restaurant on Jimmy Carter Boulevard on January 2.

Police have released still images of surveillance video of the crime.

If you've seen the man in the pictures or have any information about the crime, you're asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

