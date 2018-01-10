Deputies suffer smoke inhalation following fire at Forsyth County Jail

Four deputies of the Forsyth County Sheriff's Department are recovering after a fire inside the county jail Tuesday afternoon.

The fire started around 5 p.m. inside the laundry room.

The deputies were trying to put the fire out with extinguishers and in the process, all sustained smoke inhalation.

No inmates were affected and the facility was immediately put on lock down.

Investigators say the cause of the fire appears to be mechanical.

