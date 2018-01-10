School takes digital approach for snow days

A local school district is taking a futuristic approach when it comes to students staying home for snow days.

The Gwinnett County school district has rolled out a new learning initiative, allowing students to get and complete assignments from home.

Slane Roach with Gwinnett County schools says with the district out of allotted snow days for the year, the digital portal is now the way for adminstrators to keep kids on schedule.

"It's an opportunity for us to continue teaching or learning on a day where we had some concerns," said Roach. ""For example, a high school student may have six different classes that they take. So they will login and check their course work for each of their teachers."

In previous years, the school districts opted to change school hours or add additional days to make up for lost time. Officials say with the digital portal, they no longer have to worry about that.

"Our community appreciated this option rather than us going and adding another day or trying to add time to the existing school day," says Roach.

Parents who spoke with CBS46 News say they're excited about the new program.

"I think it's wonderful that they're still able to do their school work. As a working parent, I work from home one day a week so we have digital days. I think that's the way the future is going," says parent Jiavanna Makins, who has a child in the Gwinnett County school district.

School officials say their first digital work day was a success but they did have some hiccups, including the system slowing down several times during the day.

