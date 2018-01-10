Mattie's Call issued for missing Clayton County man

Police in Clayton County are asking for the community's help in locating a man with a severe mental condition who hasn't been seen since Tuesday morning.

A Mattie's Call has been issued for 21 year-old Phillip Dailey Jr., who was last seen around 10 a.m. as he was taking out the trash at his home on the 600 block of Briar Hill Lane in Riverdale.

Police tell CBS46 that Dailey Jr. suffers from severe mental retardation but his family says he is not a threat to himself or others.

He has been described as a black male, standing about five feet six inches tall, weighs 145 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3648.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.