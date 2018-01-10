Homework assignment asks 4th grade students: Give 3 good, bad reasons for slavery

The mother of a student enrolled in a Wisconsin elementary school is upset after a homework assignment given to her son's 4th grade class asking them to give three good reasons and three bad reasons for slavery.

The assignment was handed out to the children at Our Redeemer Lutheran School in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.

Facebook user Trameka Brown-Berry's son is enrolled in the class. She posted a picture of the work assignment with the caption, "Does anyone else find my 4th grader's homework offensive?"

