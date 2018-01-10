GBI investigating body found along I-75 in Bartow County

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is on the scene after a body was found along I-75 in Bartow County.

The body was found about a mile south of the old Alatoona Road exit in Emerson.

Not much is known at this time, but the GBI is investigating.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

