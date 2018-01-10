Public Works COO: Safety concerns caused closure of Atlanta Street Car day of championship game

The City of Atlanta's streetcar shut down on game day of the National College Championship.

Atlanta City Council's Transportation Committee met Wednesday and one city council member had a lot of questions as to why the city's streetcar wasn't in use on the day the city had over a hundred thousand people visiting downtown.

"After a review, a joint review, from our local, state and federal partners the professional in that public safety space that we need to suspend service on the streetcar," said Public Works Commissioner William Johnson.

Johnson would not say exactly what the safety issues were that required the shutdown. He would only say it was out of the city's control.

"We pushed back. We asked and tried to evaluate with our teams if there was a workaround that would allow us to continue to operate. But it was determined it caused too much of a risk," said Johnson.

City Council Member Amir Farokhi represents District 2. He had a lot of questions for the COO.

"For a streetcar system that is getting underutilized as it is given its route we should be doing everything we can to get folks to ride it," said Frokhi. "Part of our application for federal funding for this was for the streetcar to be used for major events and sporting events downtown and excess capacity with streetcars to serve those folks. So when we don't use it, it calls to question if we are really committed to seeing its success and its potential expansion."

Farokhi said he is asking for a private meeting with the COO to get more details that can't be made public about those safety concerns that caused the shutdown.

