Families placed in hotels after apartment condemned must find new homes

Several families displaced and put into hotels after their apartment complex was condemned are now seeking shelter. The owner of the property only paid for one week at the hotel and that time has now run out.

CBS46 reporter Aiyana Cristal spoke to those families Wednesday.

Marie Gallashaw and her roommate were forced to move out of their home at Old Town Villa Apartments. The property manager told her they would relocate her to one their sister properties at Hampton Place.

"We paid the money to get everything transferred," said Gallashaw.

The property manager told her the apartment would not be ready until the end of the week so they paid for her to stay at the Red Carpet Inn. But when she called to make sure her apartment was ready last Friday, she was told it was given away.

"They are supposed to pay until the apartments are ready," said Gallashaw.

Gallashaw paid her rent on time and did what she was told to do; however, the property manager is telling her there is nothing they can do.

"I know I didn't do nothing and for you to treat me this way is despicable," she said.

Living in a motel for the last week has been challenging, Gallashaw just wants a place to call home.

"All I'm asking is do what y'all said you were going to do you said you were going to put us in an apartment do it," said Gallashaw. "I'm just tired, I'm tired because I didn't put myself in this situation, your negligence did, not me."

