More people diagnosed, hospitalized with flu compared to last year

The flu shot many of you received may do little to protect you this year. The flu epidemic is hitting Georgia especially hard.

According to the Georgia Health Department, the number of people being diagnosed and hospitalized with the flu has almost doubled when compared to last year.

Matthew Munson is among them. He says he knows others who are also dealing with this years flu epidemic.



"I'm actually sick right now but it's been like a hole week," said Munson. "My daughter is sick it's been like a week and a half. it kind of gives you a low kind of thing that keeps going. and my wife was sick too so it spread really fast."



Even though this year's flu season is among the worst official say there are still things you can do to protect yourself including not coughing into your hands.

"other things that we want to do is cover our mouths when we cough and sneeze. wash our hands regularly," said Audry Kunkes. "If were sick avoid getting other people sick try to stay away from those that aren't sick and if you go to the doctor and they prescribed anti-virus we need take those"

In addition, health officials say it's not too late to get the flu shot. It's advice those we spoke say they've taken.



"We just want to get it for him so he wouldn't get sick this year so we decided to give it to him," said Jasmine Brown.

Officials say the flu vaccine is only about 30 percent effective on this year's strain of virus.

