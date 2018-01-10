Police search for skier in this risky Instagram stunt

(CNN/Meredith) – Police in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, are on the hunt for a skier. A viral video shows the skier being pulled down the street by a car.

Now, authorities want answers. Portsmouth Police Chief Robert Merner first saw the video over the weekend.

"I can tell you that if that's something an officer observed... The driver would be cited for that. It's not an arrestable offense. But clearly there's reckless operation."

Merner says there are some who use skis to get around the city after big storms. But this took it too far, "just the potential for injury and something bad to happen there, is just far too great."

And this video didn't end well. The skier crashing face first into the pavement.

"That fall that he takes is, I consider it to be significant." Portsmouth Police say they haven't been able to identify the person or car in the video just yet. And the department hasn’t decided if they'll be cited.

But they're urging residents to ski somewhere else.

"Plenty of mountains, plenty of snow, plenty of avenues of recreation to utilize and we don't need to have a tragedy."

