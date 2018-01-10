Naked shower video scandal rocks MLB

An agent for Atlanta-based Career Sports Entertainment has been fired after allegedly recording Major League Baseball players showering at his home. The agent is Jason Wood.

A LinkedIn page says he lives in St. Louis.

According to FanRag Sports one player noticed the camera, confronted Wood, and fired him.

Career Sports Entertainment says it has ‘parted ways’ with Wood, and issued this statement to CBS46;

“For over 32 years, CSE Talent has prided itself on our moral and ethical standards and have built a solid reputation within the industry. We take pride in working with people who represent these values,” said Danny Martoe, President of CSE Talent. “It’s unfortunate that CSE Talent aligned itself with someone who didn’t uphold these same standards and therefore we chose to terminate with cause Wood’s employment.”

Wood represented several players across the league, including at least one player for the Atlanta Braves.

CSE says Danny Martoe and Brian Roof of CSE Talent’s General Counsel will now lead the baseball division.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.