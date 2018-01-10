Naked shower video scandal rocks MLB

An agent for Atlanta-based Career Sports Entertainment has been fired after allegedly recording Major League Baseball players showering at his home. The agent is Jason Wood.
A LinkedIn page says he lives in St. Louis.
According to FanRag Sports one player noticed the camera, confronted Wood, and fired him.
Career Sports Entertainment says it has ‘parted ways’ with Wood, and issued this statement to CBS46;
“For over 32 years, CSE Talent has prided itself on our moral and ethical standards and have built a solid reputation within the industry. We take pride in working with people who represent these values,” said Danny Martoe, President of CSE Talent. “It’s unfortunate that CSE Talent aligned itself with someone who didn’t uphold these same standards and therefore we chose to terminate with cause Wood’s employment.”
Wood represented several players across the league, including at least one player for the Atlanta Braves.
CSE says Danny Martoe and Brian Roof of CSE Talent’s General Counsel will now lead the baseball division.
Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous pageMore >
A man is in police custody and is accused of placing a cell phone to record girls inside the bathroom at Oconee County High School in Watkinsville.More >
A man is in police custody and is accused of placing a cell phone to record girls inside the bathroom at Oconee County High School in Watkinsville.More >
A report shows two dogs died and one was injured after they went in for grooming appointments at a PetSmart in New Jersey.More >
A report shows two dogs died and one was injured after they went in for grooming appointments at a PetSmart in New Jersey.More >
A Griffin-Spalding County teacher is suing a parent for something the teacher says was posted on Facebook.More >
A Griffin-Spalding County teacher is suing a parent for something the teacher says was posted on Facebook.More >
The University of Maryland Medical Center is investigating how a woman was discharged, wearing only a gown and hospital socks, at a bus stop at night.More >
The University of Maryland Medical Center is investigating how a woman was discharged, wearing only a gown and hospital socks, at a bus stop at night.More >