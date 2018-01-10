Hospital employee accused of stealing prescriptions written for patients

Two people are in custody after Cherokee Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad (CMANS) agents received information about fraudulent prescriptions being passed to Kroger pharmacies in Cherokee County.

Authorities say Tiffany Martin, an employee of Wellstar Neurosurgery, was involved in stealing prescriptions written for Wellstar patients with legitimate medical need. Martin was also involved in stealing insurance information from the Wellstar office.

The stolen prescriptions were taken to various pharmacies in Cherokee County and filled by an individual CMANS Agents identified as Dewaski Martin.

The prescriptions were stolen from a 47-year-old Wellstar Neurosurgery patient. The prescription stolen was Oxycodone.

Agents also learned that Martin was calling in prescriptions for Dewaski Martin for Xanax.

