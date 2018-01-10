Surveillance photos released of man accused of stealing $25K from victim's account

Investigators need help locating a man they say has withdrawn thousands from a victim's account at various Bank of America branches across Hall County.

The suspect, a white male with brown hair probably in his mid to late 20's, is pretending to be the account holder and has withdrawn $5,000 each time he has visited a branch. The total amount stolen is $25,000.

If you have any information about the identity of this suspect, please call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS(8477). All callers remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000 if their information helps lead to an arrest.

