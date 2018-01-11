Father charged for allegedly branding baby with heat gun

Police have charged a Gwinnett County man with branding his 5 month-old baby with a heat gun.

Tory Gentry was arrested on Monday and he's being held without bond on child cruelty and aggravated battery charges.

The baby and a two year-old sibling are now in state custody after doctors detected multiple rib fractures, bruising and was diagnosed with "Failure to Thrive."

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.