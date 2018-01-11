Lawsuit: Officers used excessive force, attempted coverup

A federal civil rights lawsuit alleges law enforcement officers used excessive force and then tried to cover their actions in the fatal shooting of a schizophrenic Georgia man in August 2016.

Jamarion Rashad Robinson was shot Aug. 5, 2016, in an East Point apartment by officers serving an arrest warrant. Lawyers for his mother, Monteria Najuda Robinson, say in a lawsuit filed Wednesday that her 26-year-old son was shot at least 59 times and that officers tampered with evidence to make it difficult to reconstruct the shooting.

Lawyers for Monteria Robinson say officers were aware her son had been diagnosed with schizophrenia.

Authorities said at the time of the shooting that officers ordered Robinson to drop a gun, and gunfire erupted when officers made contact with him inside the apartment.

