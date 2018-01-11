Atlanta Mayor announces transition team during press conference - CBS46 News

Atlanta Mayor announces transition team during press conference

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
Keisha Lance Bottoms Keisha Lance Bottoms
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms named her complete 38-member transition team Thursday during a press conference at the mayor's ceremonial office.

She was joined by Larry Gellerstedt and Vicki Palmer, both co-chairs of the transition committee.

The 38-member team, co-chaired by Gellerstedt, Chairman of the Board & CEO of Cousins Properties, and Palmer, former Executive Vice President, Finance and Administration of Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., includes a cross-section of constituents with diverse backgrounds, interests and skills sets.

“Larry and I are privileged to work with Mayor Bottoms and this esteemed group of leaders,” said Vicki Palmer in a release. “The individuals selected represent sectors and communities across the city, and I am confident that their advice and counsel will be invaluable to this Administration.”

The Bottoms Administration transition team includes:

  • David Abney, Chairman & CEO, UPS
  • John Ahmann, Executive Director, Westside Future Fund
  • Byron Amos, Atlanta Public Schools Board Member, District 2
  • Claire Lewis “Yum” Arnold, CEO, Leapfrog Services
  • Ed Bastian, CEO, Delta
  • Randy Beall, Business Manager, Atlanta and North Georgia Building and Construction Trades
  • Raphael Bostic, President & CEO, Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta
  • Matt Bronfman, CEO, Jamestown
  • Cassius F. Butts, Former Obama Appointee and CEO, Capital Fortitude Business Advisors
  • Senator Jason Carter, Partner, Bondurant Mixson & Elmore LLP
  • Ron Clark, Founder, The Ron Clark Academy
  • Shan Cooper, Chief Transformation Officer, WestRock
  • David Cummings, CEO, Atlanta Ventures
  • Mawuli Mel Davis, Attorney & Co-Founder, The Davis Bozeman Law Firm
  • Rene Diaz, President & CEO, The Diaz Group
  • Christopher R. Edwards, MD, Fellowship Trained Spine Surgeon, Atlanta Neuro Spine Institute, LLC
  • David H. Eidson, President & CEO, Coxe Curry & Associates
  • Sloane Evans, Vice President, Human Resources, Georgia Power Company
  • Marty Flanagan, President & CEO, Invesco Ltd.
  • Clifford “TI” Harris, Grammy Award Winning Rapper, Actor, Entrepreneur & Activist
  • Virginia Hepner, Former Corporate Executive & Arts Leader
  • Douglas J. Hertz, Chairman & CEO, United Distributors, Inc.
  • Nancy Flake Johnson, President & CEO, Urban League of Greater Atlanta, Inc.
  • Noel Khalil, Chairman & CEO, Columbia Ventures LLC
  • Allegra Lawrence-Hardy, Founding Partner, Lawrence & Bundy LLC
  • Kenny Leon, Tony Award Winning Director & Founder, True Colors Theatre Company
  • Milton J. Little, Jr. President & CEO, United Way of Greater Atlanta
  • Amol Naik, Director of Special Projects, MailChimp
  • Keith T. Parker, President & CEO, Goodwill of North Georgia
  • Beatriz Perez, Senior Vice President, Chief Public Affairs, Communications & Sustainability Officer, The Coca-Cola Company
  • Cecil Phillips, Chairman & CEO, Place Properties
  • Helen Smith Price, Vice President, Global Community Affairs, The Coca-Cola Company and President, The Coca-Cola Foundation
  • Michael “Killer Mike” Render, Artist, Activist, & Businessman
  • A.J. Robinson, President, Central Atlanta Progress, Inc./Atlanta Downtown Improvement District
  • Bill Rogers, Chairman & CEO, SunTrust Banks, Inc.
  • Dr. Catherine Ross, Professor of City Planning and Civil Engineering, Georgia Institute of Technology
  • Carol Tomé, CFO & Executive Vice President, The Home Depot, Inc.
  • Reverend Raphael G. Warnock, Senior Pastor, Ebenezer Baptist Church

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Connect with CBS46