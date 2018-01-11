Campers brave the elements for free Chick-fil-A

100 guests and five alternates have been selected after they camped out overnight to receive free Chick-fil-A for a year.

The first of its kind, stand-alone location on N. Druid Hills Road, which initially opened in 1986, reopened early Thursday morning.

The campers were required to register on Wednesday and were also required to live in select zip codes in order to be eligible for the contest.

The Chick-fil-A cow led the winners in a conga line across red carpet as the pre-loaded cards were presented to them.

A book drive is also happening at the restaurant Thursday. Owners Greg Mapoles and Brandon LaMarque will be collecting donated books for children at the restaurant.

