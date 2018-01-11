Two in custody in assault on gas station employee

Two people are in police custody after they allegedly assaulted a gas station employee in Rome on Monday.

Michael Tippins and Lexie Muffett turned themselves into authorities early Thursday morning after warrants were issued against them.

The two are accused of assaulting an employee at the gas station on Broad Street at around 9 p.m.

They're both currently lodged at the Floyd County Jail.

