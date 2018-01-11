Suspect removes Ring camera off house with hammer, steals several electronics

Police are searching for a suspect accused of stealing several thousands of dollars worth of electronic equipment from two homes in southeast Atlanta.

Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta posted a video showing the suspect walking onto the porch of a home on Van Vleck Avenue in SE Atlanta and using a hammer to pry the Ring surveillance camera off of the front door of the home.

Atlanta Police say the suspect stole two televisions and other electronic devices from the home.

The suspect is also accused of striking a home on Portland Avenue as well.

If you recognize the suspect or have any information on the burglaries, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. A $2,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

