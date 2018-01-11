Young girls think they find real-life Disney character working at Costco

Two young girls were super excited to learn that their favorite Disney character was actually employed at a Costco location in Hawaii.

Their mother posted a video of the girls reacting to the employee, who they thought was the real-life Maui, a character in the Disney movie "Moana."

The employee, whose real name is Will, also does appearances as the character at parties and previously worked at the Aulani Disney Resort.

Watch the video below

