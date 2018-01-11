Woman dies after being struck by vehicles after getting off MARTA bus

A woman was struck and killed Thursday morning moments after getting off a MARTA bus.

The accident happened around 7 a.m. on North Point Parkway, just south of Kimball Bridge Road.

Alpharetta Police say the woman, identified as 54-year-old Ramona Kaye Devore, was trying to cross North Point Parkway, headed in the direction of a Verizon Wireless call center when she was struck by two cars. She died at the scene. Police have not released her identity.

CBS46 has learned Devore was an employee of Verizon Wireless.

"We do ask that if you are going to cross roadways, any roadways for that matter in the dark that you wear something reflective," said Alpharetta Police officer Jason Muenzer. "Maybe have a flashlight in front of you to kind of light your path. That helps drivers further on down the road just be able to see something, kind of question what it is before they're right on you."

The southbound lanes of North Point Parkway were shut down for about four hours as the accident was being investigated. The roadway has since reopened.

Both drivers remained at the scene and answered officers' questions. Police do not anticipate that either driver will be charged.

