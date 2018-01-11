Campus police, law enforcement investigating shots fired near Mercer University's Macon campus Wednesday night

Mercer University released a statement on Thursday detailing an incident that took place near the university's Macon campus late Wednesday night.

According to a note from university president Bill Underwood, around 10 p.m. Wednesday night, four students and a recent graduate were walking near the intersection of Linden and Coleman avenues next to Mercer Village when a person sitting on a bench moved toward the group and fired six shots.

No one in the group was hit by the shots, and the person who fired them immediately fled the area away from campus and toward the Huguenin Heights neighborhood.

Underwood sent the following statement:

Last night at approximately 10 p.m. a frightening and dangerous incident took place adjacent to campus in Mercer Village near the intersection of Linden and Coleman Avenues. As four students and a recent graduate walked through the area, an individual who had been sitting on a bench moved in their direction and fired six gunshots. Thankfully, none of the students or the recent graduate was hit. The individual who fired the shots immediately ran in the direction away from campus and into the Huguenin Heights neighborhood. Police have a description of the individual and are actively seeking to identify and apprehend him. Because my first and most important obligation is to maintain a safe campus and surrounding environment for members of the community, I am taking the following steps to prevent this type of incident from taking place again. First, for the foreseeable future, and certainly until we understand more about the incident last night, you will see additional security visibly present during evening hours in the Mercer Village area. Second, I am posting a reward of $10,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the individual who fired the shots last night. Third, I am directing an external review of the campus alert system, which took too long to advise the campus community of the incident. Counseling services are available to students through the Dean of Student Life. Additionally, I am available for the remainder of this week to any student or group of students who wishes to meet with me about this incident. As additional information becomes available, I will share that information with the campus community. Finally, I want to take this opportunity to remind students, faculty and staff to notify Mercer Police immediately if you see suspicious persons on or around campus. Program Mercer Police’s phone number – (478) 301-HELP (4357) – into your cell phone. Also, Mercer Police is available 24/7 to provide escorts. Bill Underwood President

Mercer University

Mercer University Campus Police is working with local law enforcement to identify and apprehend the suspect. Underwood is offering a $10,000 reward for the identification, arrest and conviction of the person who fired the shots on Wednesday night.

