Man accused of recording girls in bathroom at Oconee County High School

A man is in police custody and is accused of placing a cell phone to record girls inside the bathroom at Oconee County High School in Watkinsville.

Timothy Brian Burnette, 40, of Union Point, has been charged with one count of unlawful eavesdropping or surveillance.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff's Office, school officials found the cell phone inside the bathroom on Wednesday. They alerted the sheriff's office and a search warrant was then carried out on Burnette's home.

It is unclear if Burnette was an employee at the school.

Burnette is being held in the Oconee County Jail and more charges could be brought against him.

No word on when he's expected to appear in court.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.