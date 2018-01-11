Man suspected of robbing, carjacking elderly woman

Police are trying to track down a man accused of robbing and carjacking a 91 year-old woman at her home in Midtown.

The incident happened at the woman's home on the 1700 block of Friar Tuck Road on December 29.

Atlanta Police say the man was armed with a knife when he forced his way into the woman's home. He stole money and took off in the woman's 2008 Cadillac DTS.

The vehicle was later found on Peachtree Street.

The suspect is described as a white male, standing around 5' 10" and weighing about 150 pounds. He was wearing green pants, a blue vest and has a green bandana over his face.

If you have any information on the case, you're asked to contact Atlanta Police.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.