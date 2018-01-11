Sam's Club closes stores across the country, one in Metro Atlanta

According to its verified Twitter account, Sam's Club has closed a number of stores across the country, including one store in Metro Atlanta.

The store locator section of the Sam's Club website no longer lists the Lithonia store as open.

In a series of tweets to followers on Twitter, Sam's Club said "After a thorough review of our existing portfolio, we've decided to close a series of clubs and better align our locations with our strategy. Closing clubs is never easy and we're committed to working with impacted members and associates through this transition."

Business Insider is reporting that 55 stores have been shuttered on the same day that Walmart announced that it was raising it's starting hourly wage to $11 an hour and was also expanding employee benefits and giving out bonuses to workers up to $1,000.

Walmart told Business Insider it would be closing 63 Sam's Club stores nationwide.

