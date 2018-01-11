Georgia man wins $2M Powerball prize

One Georgia man has two million reasons to smile year.

Willie West Jr. of Cuthbert was presented an oversized check Thursday for winning a $2 million prize in the December 27 Powerball drawing. West purchased the winning ticket at the One Stop Food Store located at 374 Blakely Street in Cuthbert.

West matched the first five numbers using the Quik Pik feature and doubled his prize with Power Play. West told lottery officials he was in his yard picking pecans when he heard there was an unknown winner in Cuthbert.

“My daughter called and told me to check my numbers,” the 64-year-old said. “Then my wife came outside and told me the winner was here in Cuthbert.”

West says he will use his winnings to retire from his job at American Proteins.

