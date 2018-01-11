Authorities believe non-custodial parent who kidnapped child now in Georgia

Athens-Clarke County Police wants the public to be on the lookout for a child who was abducted by her mother and possibly brought to Georgia from Illinois.

There is an active nationwide arrest warrant for 35-year-old Heather Unbehaun. Both Unbehaun and her 10-year-old daughter Kayla have been missing since July 2017.

Police say they have had some suspected sightings of the pair in the Athens area recently.

If you have information that could help authorities, please contact Sgt. Dickson of the Athens-Clarke County Police Department at 706-613-3888 ext. 792. If you see Kayla or Heather Unbehaun, please call 911.

