Fulton Industrial Boulevard to be revitalized

An estimated 25,000 workers a day flow into the Fulton Industrial Boulevard area and that's not counting the thousands passing through.

That's why the Fulton Industrial community Improvement District wants to change the way people see the area.

"We are really trying to reshape the front door of the district," said Executive Director Gil Prado.

About 400 property owners pay additional taxes for the Community Improvement District or CID. They are chipping in about one third of the $1.5 million going towards a Streetscape Improvement Project.

"We are making the district safer, more vibrant, cleaner, more beautiful," said Prado.

The rest of the money comes from TSPLOST dollars. All four I-20 ramps are getting a facelift. But it goes beyond just landscaping.

"Upgraded crosswalks, an art pad for future public art installation, 66 street lights throughout, gateway signage," said Prado.

The CID hopes the improvements could spur development like Marietta saw in attracting Ikea to it's Franklin Corridor.

"That's our hope that something similar will happen here at Fulton Industrial as we start to clean up the area and making improvements in the area that new businesses are going to start coming in," said Prado.

